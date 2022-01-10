January 10, 2022
GOSH, WHY DOES IRAN WANT TO DEFEND ITSELF?:
Amid talk of Iran strike, Bennett says Israel rearming as it hasn't for years (JUDAH ARI GROSS, 1/10/22, Times of Israel)
"We are investing in security rearmament of the IDF and the entire defense establishment. I would say this was rearmament that we haven't seen for years. This rearmament is important to our survival, and I am very glad about it and am determined to see it through quickly," Bennett says, speaking to the parliament's powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.Bennett reiterates that Israel will not be a party to a nuclear deal reached with Iran and will do whatever it deems necessary to ensure the country's security.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2022 7:38 AM