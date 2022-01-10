GOSH, WHY DOES IRAN WANT TO DEFEND ITSELF?:

"We are investing in security rearmament of the IDF and the entire defense establishment. I would say this was rearmament that we haven't seen for years. This rearmament is important to our survival, and I am very glad about it and am determined to see it through quickly," Bennett says, speaking to the parliament's powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.





Bennett reiterates that Israel will not be a party to a nuclear deal reached with Iran and will do whatever it deems necessary to ensure the country's security.