JUST THE COMMON COLD:

New U.S. data shows that the daily average deaths from the Omicron wave are exceeding the peaks driven by the Delta surge, which was the previous dominant variant. Data from John Hopkins University shows that the seven-day average for daily reported Covid-19 deaths reached 2,258 last Tuesday -- the highest number since February of 2021. The data is a troubling and tragic reminder that just because many Americans are "over" the pandemic, the pandemic itself is not yet over.