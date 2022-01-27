January 27, 2022
ARM THE SEPARATISTS:
U.S. Urges Release Of Russian Rights Activist's Mother, All Others 'Unjustly Detained' In Chechnya (RFE/RL, 1/27/22)
The United States is calling for the immediate release of all people who are being "unjustly detained" in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, citing "dozens of reported abductions and arbitrary detentions in recent weeks.""In addition to cases within Chechnya, there have been numerous instances of individuals being detained in other parts of the Russian Federation and forcibly transferred to Chechnya," State Department's spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on January 27.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 27, 2022 3:16 PM