ARM THE SEPARATISTS:

The United States is calling for the immediate release of all people who are being "unjustly detained" in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, citing "dozens of reported abductions and arbitrary detentions in recent weeks."





"In addition to cases within Chechnya, there have been numerous instances of individuals being detained in other parts of the Russian Federation and forcibly transferred to Chechnya," State Department's spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on January 27.