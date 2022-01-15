January 15, 2022
ET TU, POST?:
Nearly all teens treated in intensive-care units for COVID-19 have been unvaccinated: study (Emily Crane, 1/14/22, NY Post)
Nearly all teenagers who had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated, according to a new study.The Pfizer vaccine was 98% effective in preventing hospital intensive-care scenarios and 94% effective against all COVID-related hospitalizations in teenagers, the study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found.The peer-reviewed analysis, which is backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pediatric hospitals, included data on 1,222 hospitalized teens between 12 to 18.
