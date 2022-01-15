A FUNCTION OF THE UNVACCINATED:

DER SPIEGEL: The new variant which is even more transmissible than Delta.





Fauci: Yes, it's extraordinary. But we're starting to see in studies from South Africa, from the United Kingdom and in some recent studies from the United States that the severity of the disease is considerably less with Omicron. That's the good news. In the United States the overwhelming proportion of hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated who have profound immune deficiencies. The sobering news is that so many people get infected that the sheer volume of cases, even if only a smaller percentage get seriously ill, might be really very challenging to the health care systems.





DER SPIEGEL: You said this week that nearly everybody will become infected with Omicron. Are we now witnessing the last steps toward the virus becoming endemic?





Fauci: Well, you can only make an educated guess. I think we're seeing the evolution into a much more prevalent but less severe infection. At least we hope for this, but there's no guarantee. To get to where we all want to be, which is a level of control so that people will get infected but they'll get a common cold and won't get seriously ill, many people will either have to be vaccinated or have already been infected and recovered, together with an occasional boost. When this is the case, as we go into the next year, we'll start to see cases coming down and hospitalizations going way down. Once we get there, we may be able to look upon this as another respiratory illness that for most of the population is not a problem. I hope we're going in that direction. I think we are, but we can't make the mistake of saying, "Oh, this is less severe, we are done with it." We might be done with it, but there's no guarantee that we are.





DER SPIEGEL: Will there be other variants after Omicron?





Fauci: Given the fact that there are so many countries, particularly low- and middle-income countries, where the rate of vaccination is still very low, you are going to see continuing smoldering of infection. By this we give the virus the opportunity to mutate, and it is conceivable that the next variant will have a high degree of transmissibility but also a high degree of severity.



