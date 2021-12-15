YOUR NEXT TRACTOR WILL BE A VOLT:





The need for autonomy on the farm isn't for the sake of technological advancement alone. The need is born of the pressures farmers face today in their operations. Farmers have been embracing the most cutting-edge technologies in the market for as long as cultivating land has existed. They are always looking for an edge to contend with immense challenges to grow enough food to feed the growing world.





One particular need that is driving demand for full autonomy on the farm is the shortage of skilled labor in agriculture. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that overall employment of agricultural workers will grow only one percent from 2019-2029, slower than the average for all occupations. In addition, available labor during the peak times of the growing season is often lacking when farmers need it the most. On top of that, the average farmer is 55 years old, according to the USDA. As farmers age, working 18 hour days operating equipment is neither comfortable nor sustainable.



