THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:
Denzel Washington's Next Act Isn't an Act (TYLER HUCKABEE, DECEMBER 14, 2021, Relevant)
There's a moment in A Journal For Jordan in which Sgt. Charles Monroe King, the late real-life soldier played by Michael B. Jordan, is asked by his girlfriend how a soldier can believe in God."Because I believe in evil," Charles responds. [...]Washington was raised by Pentecostal minister Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. His father died in 1991 and his mother passed away just a few months ago. Before she died, Washington vowed to spend the rest of his life making her and God proud.
That's the entire plot of The Exorcist.
