December 5, 2021
YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:
British Airways looks to recycled cooking oil fuel to cut jet emissions (Gwyn Topham, 2 Dec 2021, The Guardian)
British Airways has signed a deal for aircraft fuel made from recycled cooking oils and other household waste to be produced at scale in the UK and to be in use as early as 2022 to help power its flights.The airline revealed on Thursday evening it had reached the agreement with a refinery in north Lincolnshire to purchase thousands of tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which it said would add up to the equivalent of 700 transatlantic flights on a Boeing 787 with net zero carbon emissions.
