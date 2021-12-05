December 5, 2021
WHEN ACTING RACIST IS A POLITICAL PLOY...:
Why Is Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Acting Extra Crazy? (Noah Kirsch, Dec. 05, 2021, Daily Beast)
Billionaire's scion and Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts set a high watermark for controversy during his first six years in office. There was his "crazy" refusal to lock down the state despite a surge of COVID-19 cases, the unearthed racist messages from his former campaign field director, and his maskless gabfest at a sports bar on election night 2020. (The restaurant worker who filmed the governor was fired.)Yet in recent months the nuttiness quotient has somehow metastasized. Over the summer, the governor fueled a far-right conspiracy that claimed that some of President Biden's conservation efforts were in fact a private land grab.Then Ricketts dived head first into the culture wars, assailing critical race theory, the playing of the "Black national anthem" at a University of Nebraska basketball game, and other anti-racism efforts at the college."That document is basically saying the University of Nebraska is systematically racist. I don't believe it," Ricketts said of the anti-racism proposals on Nov. 22.On Wednesday the Omaha NAACP published a statement imploring the governor to back off.Ricketts' provocations are likely calculated, local politicos say.
Lead, don't follow.
