December 1, 2021
YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:
The first passenger flight powered by 100% sustainable fuel just took off (ADELE PETERS, 12/01/21, Fast Company)
On a United flight today from Chicago to Washington, D.C., for the first time ever with passengers aboard, one engine will be filled with 100% sustainable aviation fuel instead of fossil fuels. It isn't the first time the airline has used greener fuel--each day some flights from Los Angeles International Airport use sustainable aviation fuel mixed with standard jet fuel. But current regulations limit the potential blend to no more than 50%. The airline now wants to show that it's possible to rely entirely on lower-emissions fuel.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2021 5:16 PM