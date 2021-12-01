FAVORITE SON:

"Our primary focus here in New Hampshire has always been on opening as many doors of opportunity for our residents as possible," Gov. Chris Sununu said regarding the new Cato analysis. "We ignore the politics and simply focus on delivering results that have a positive impact on the lives of Granite Staters and their families. As the first state to hold the number one spot for both economic and overall freedom, it's clear that New Hampshire's approach is the right one."





Cato also gave Sununu an "A" rating in its latest fiscal responsibility report card, just one of four chief executives to earn top marks. New Hampshire was also named the top state for taxpayers getting the best "return on investment" earlier this year as well.





"This study validates what Granite Staters already know - that New Hampshire is a bastion for freedom across the country," said Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire State Director Greg Moore. "The steps that the state has made in recent years to lower taxes, reduce regulation and expand educational opportunity are paying off and have made us the freest state in the nation."





New Hampshire's 2.9 percent unemployment rate is among the lowest in the nation. It's also significantly lower than all of its New England neighbors except Vermont (2.8 percent.)