YET IT MATTERS UTTERLY:

If you needed urgent heart surgery to save your life, would you care about the racial background of your doctor? While you as a prospective patient in need of treatment may not care, Florida State University cares a great deal and recently received a grant worth $14.5 million from the National Institute of Health to promote diversity.





FSU's "Florida-First Brigade" initiative is to "build a research community committed to diversity and inclusive excellence". Diversity of medical professionals is the end-goal of the funds, not the provision or development of better medical care. Therein lies the problem.





The human body operates the same way across individuals regardless of racial background. Theoretically, no patient, doctor or onlooker should care about the racial background of those giving or receiving care.