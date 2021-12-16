THE DESANTIS FLU:

A young, unvaccinated mom of three was more fortunate than some after being admitted to Catholic Medical Center's intensive care unit recently. Before she died, she had time to call home and request that her children be vaccinated.





An unvaccinated male patient in his early 50s didn't have that option. He needed a breathing tube placed down his throat to his windpipe within 20 minutes of arriving at the ICU. It's a procedure that requires patients to be sedated, and in some cases medically paralyzed so they don't resist. They are unable to speak, so his call home fell to ICU resource nurse Lynn Harkins.





"I don't want to cry," Harkins said, pausing. "She was just sobbing on the phone. They've seen on the news that ventilation is not a good prognosis." The man died.





But the awareness often comes too late, especially for those who think youth and health are protection enough against COVID-19 health complications, including death. The leadership teams at the CMC and Elliot Hospital, both in Manchester, allowed the Bulletin inside their emergency rooms and ICUs in recent days, hoping scenes from the front lines would persuade the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.





"I'm not saying that people who are vaccinated aren't getting sick. They are," said Christine Barry, a nurse manager at CMC. "But they are able to stay home and be sick. The ones that are here? That's where we are seeing the deaths of the ones that are unvaccinated.





Hospital leaders from around the state are sounding the alarm as the state hits record high hospitalizations (454 on Monday) and heads into what they predict will be the worst four to six weeks of the pandemic. They point to a perfect storm of the more contagious and deadly delta variant and decisions to forgo vaccination and masking while moving large gatherings indoors.