WE BROKE IT; WE FIX IT:

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Tehran was serious in its discussions with world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal, the official IRNA news agency reported.





"We are serious in the negotiations and if the other side is also serious about the removal of the US sanctions, we will achieve a good agreement. We are definitely after a good agreement," IRNA quoted Raisi as saying, according to the Reuters news agency.