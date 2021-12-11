December 11, 2021
DON'T BELIEVE ALL WOMEN:
How Jussie Smollett's hoax unravelled (Wilfred Reilly, December 10, 2021, UnHerd)
The Smollett trial has been worth following for a few reasons. The first, if least important, is the pure entertainment value of the story that Smollett initially told police. For those who have forgotten, the former actor -- famously dubbed "Juicy Smollé" by the comedian Dave Chappelle -- originally said he was attacked by Trump supporters wearing ski-masks, in the integrated heart of Chicago, at 2am on the coldest day of the year.The details were even more absurd than the big picture. Smollett claimed that after leaving his condo to buy a sandwich, he was approached by two white men who recognised him from the television show Empire...
You really didn't need to hear any more to know it was bogus.
