WAY TO GO, BRANDON!:

Brandon Straka, a Donald Trump ally who spoke at a Jan. 5 "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington -- and has since pleaded guilty for joining the mob that stormed onto the grounds of the U.S. Capitol the next day -- has provided investigators with information they say "may impact the government's sentencing recommendation."





It's an indication that Straka, one of the few Jan. 6 defendants who is also of interest to congressional investigators, has cooperated with prosecutors in a substantive way.