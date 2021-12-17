JUST "CONCERNED PARENTS":

A Miami activist Gov. Ron DeSantis' office handpicked to amplify his criticism of critical race theory has espoused views aligned with QAnon conspiracy theories and appears to support those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.





Eulalia Maria Jimenez, the chair of the Miami chapter of Moms for Liberty, stood with DeSantis earlier this week as he touted legislation to combat critical race theory. During the press conference, Jimenez described last year's demonstrations after George Floyd's killing as "race wars" and railed against critical race theory teachings.





But on Instagram, Jimenez echoed QAnon conspiracy theories by writing about "children being smuggled through underground tunnels for the enjoyment of demons" and posting a picture from the Jan. 6 riots with a caption that said "the storm is upon us. Trust the process." She also called Covid vaccines "poison."