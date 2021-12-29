December 29, 2021
THIS WEEK'S KYLE:
'The Weak Better Buckle Up': Denver Gunman Left Online Trail of Hate (Corbin Bolies & William Bredderman,Dec. 28, 2021, Daily Beast)
Lyndon McLeod, who police say killed five people during a deadly rampage in the Denver area, was an author dedicated to alt-right philosophies, including masculine supremacy, contrarian COVID-19 beliefs, and targeted violence against the "weak."McLeod appears to have operated a plethora of Twitter and Instagram accounts under the alias Roman McClay, which he used for his three-book series Sanction. The book series, with its first book described in an Amazon review as "eloquent reflections on dominance hierarchies, psychology, technology, nature, violence, anatomy and physiology, sexual morality, drug use, politics, and a whole mess of stuff," follows a character named Lyndon McLeod, a persona named after its author who "commits 46 murders" in the book and one he seemed to allow to seep into his real life. The Daily Beast found that at least two Twitter users identified McLeod and McClay as one and the same months and even years before the shooting.
