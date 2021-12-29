NOT TAKING CREDIT FOR HIS FLU:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn't held any public briefings on COVID-19 since Dec. 17, and one mayor has had enough. "We have not received any assistance from the state of Florida at our testing sites," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who oversees Orlando, at a Tuesday press conference. "Our residents, all Florida residents, should be outraged and they should ask the question, 'Where is our state? Where is our governor? Where is Ron DeSantis now?'"