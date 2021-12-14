THE TIGHTENING NOOSE (profanity alert):

Trump's cheerleaders knew he could have stopped the riot. And they begged Mark Meadows to get him to do it. (AMANDA CARPENTER, DECEMBER 13, 2021, The Bulwark)

Reading from a transcript, the co-chair of the committee Liz Cheney said:





Indeed, according to the records, multiple Fox News hosts knew the President needed to act immediately. They texted Meadows that:





"Hey Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home...this is hurting all of us...he is destroying his legacy," Laura Ingraham wrote.





"Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished," Brian Kilmeade wrote.





"Can he make a statement?...Ask people to leave the Capitol," Sean Hannity urged.





Even Trump's family members were asking Meadows to push Trump. Cheney again:





As the violence continued, one of the president's sons texted Meadows:





"He's got to condemn this [***] ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough," Donald Trump, Jr. texted.





Meadows responded: "I'm pushing it hard. I agree."





Still, President Trump did not immediately act. Donald Trump, Jr. texted again and again, urging action by the president: "We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand."





There were also members of Congress who texted Meadows, too.





More Cheney:





Members of Congress, the press, and others wrote to Mark Meadows as the attack was underway:





One text Mr. Meadows received said, "We are under siege up here at the Capitol."





Another, "They have breached the Capitol."





In a third, "Hey, Mark, protestors are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors.





Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?"





A fourth, "There's an armed standoff at the House Chamber door."





And another, from someone inside the Capitol, "We are all helpless."



