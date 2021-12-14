NO ONE'S A LIBERTARIAN ONCE YOU PUNCH THEM IN THE NOSE:

Newsweek noted Saturday that Paul had voted against relief funds after Superstorm Sandy caused major damage in New York and New Jersey in 2013, after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, and after various other disasters strained relief agencies in 2019.





Spokesperson Kelsey Cooper on Sunday scolded Newsweek, "Kentuckians across the commonwealth are suffering and grieving today. This tragedy is uniting everyone around the common goal of helping and healing. Politicizing that suffering would be low for even the deepest partisan, yet here the corporate media is trying to do exactly that. Newsweek should be ashamed of themselves."





Cooper responded to the American Independent Foundation's request for comment with an almost identically worded statement.





Minority Leader McConnell voted against both a 2011 bill to fund the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a 2013 Sandy relief package.





The GOP representatives in the delegation also have voted against relief funds for others in the past.





Barr, Comer, Guthrie, and Massie voted against a September bill to extend government funding and provide emergency assistance funds.





Last year, Barr, Comer, Guthrie, Massie, and Rogers voted no on a bill to fund disaster relief and emergency aid to Puerto Rico.





In 2019, Barr, Comer, and Massie voted against the supplemental funding bill to provide $17.2 billion for disaster relief nationally.





And in 2013, Barr and Massie were no votes on providing additional FEMA funding for Sandy relief.





Their offices did not immediately respond to inquiries for this story.



