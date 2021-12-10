December 10, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
UK court rules in favor of US in appeal to extradite Julian Assange (Deutsche-Welle, 12/10/21)
The US government has won its appeal against a court decision that halted the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.The case will now go back to the Westminster Magistrates Court , where the matter will be heard again.
Russia Calls UK Decision to Allow Assange Extradition 'Shameful' (Moscow Times, 12/10/21)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced as "shameful" a London court's decision that will allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 10, 2021 8:57 AM