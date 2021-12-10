December 10, 2021
DONALD WHO?:
Sure Looks Like Donald Trump Is Gonna Lose the Lightbulb War (OLIVER MILMAN, 12/10/21, MoJo)
The Biden administration has moved to reverse the depredations endured by one of the more unusual targets of Donald Trump's culture wars during his time as US president: the humble lightbulb.The Department of Energy has put forward a new standard for the energy efficiency of lightbulbs that would essentially banish the era of older, incandescent technology in favor of LED lighting.
Did his presidency even exist?
