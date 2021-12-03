December 3, 2021

THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:

Iran's House Churches Are Not Illegal, Says Supreme Court Justice (JAYSON CASPER|, DECEMBER 3, 2021, Christianity Today)

Currently at least 20 Christians are jailed in Iran because their faith was deemed a threat to the Islamic republic's national security. Of the more than 100 Iranian believers imprisoned since 2012, all have faced similar charges.

But a recent decision by a Supreme Court justice gives hope to them all.

"Merely preaching Christianity ... through family gatherings [house churches] is not a manifestation of gathering and collusion to disrupt the security of the country, whether internally or externally," stated the judge.

"The promotion of Christianity and the formation of a house church is not criminalized in law."

