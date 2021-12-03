THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:

Currently at least 20 Christians are jailed in Iran because their faith was deemed a threat to the Islamic republic's national security. Of the more than 100 Iranian believers imprisoned since 2012, all have faced similar charges.





But a recent decision by a Supreme Court justice gives hope to them all.





"Merely preaching Christianity ... through family gatherings [house churches] is not a manifestation of gathering and collusion to disrupt the security of the country, whether internally or externally," stated the judge.





"The promotion of Christianity and the formation of a house church is not criminalized in law."