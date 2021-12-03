HOW ABOUT ENDING PEDERASTY TOO?:

The Taliban issued a ban on forced marriage, a move aimed at gaining recognition of their government from other nations and thus restoring financial and monetary aid.





Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhunzada made the announcement Friday as the country's economy collapses in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of the country in August.





"Both [women and men] should be equal,'' said the decree, adding that "no one can force women to marry by coercion or pressure.''