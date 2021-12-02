December 2, 2021
THAT WAS EASY:
NSW smashes solar output record as another grid scale project begins commissioning (Giles Parkinson, 2 December 2021, Renew Economy)
Despite the lousy weather that has plagued much of the state in the last few days, the combined output of the state's 32 grid scale solar farms reached a new peak of 1827MW at around 1.40pm AEST on Wednesday, and then jumped to 2,092MW at 11.05am AEST on Thursday.According to Geoff Eldridge, from NEMlog, that helped the entire main grid, known as the National Electricity Market (NEM), break through the 4GW mark for the first time and also set a new instantaneous output record of 4,002MW around the same time.
