ECONOMICS IS PURITAN:

Regenerative agriculture is a method of farming that allows food to naturally regrow on its own. As businesses seek to meet emissions targets, regenerative agriculture is seen as a way to farm in harmony with nature and reduce carbon footprints.





A recent study by Bain and Nature United, the Nature Conservancy's branch in Canada, shows that transitioning to regenerative farming techniques can help farmers reduce their emissions and gain higher profits. Emissions could be cut in half per hectare farmed (one hectare is equivalent to 2.47 acres), according to the study. The collaboration between an environmental non-profit and a management consulting firm comes at a time when industries, businesses, and governments are trying to come up with plans to meet emissions reduction targets. In addition, companies have been facing pressure from activist shareholders, governments, and even their own employees to pursue those targets.



