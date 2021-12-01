December 1, 2021
KEYSTONE 2:
Fight over Putin's pipeline consumes Congress (Zachary Basu, Alayna Treene, 12/01/21, Axios)
The delay is in large part because Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to hold a floor vote on a Republican amendment reimposing sanctions on the operator of Nord Stream 2, citing a technical issue with the amendment.However, late Tuesday night, the Senate reached an agreement to hotline -- the process by which Republican and Democratic leadership swiftly gauges whether they can expedite legislative business -- a package of 21 amendments for floor consideration.The Nord Stream amendment proposed by Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is included in the package, Senate leadership aides tell Axios. If there are no objections to the overall package, Risch's amendment will be formally considered, they said.
When Republicans are united with the German Green Party, you know Vlad's going nowhere.
December 1, 2021
