ONCE YOU RETURN IT TO THE STATES...:

Given the longstanding, intractable division on abortion, one might think that Americans hold murky views because they're actively, even painfully, wrestling with the matter. But that's not what I found when I dug into the issue. The truth is that many Americans just don't like talking or thinking about abortion.





They also don't know a lot about the procedure or restrictions around it, and when it comes to the politics of abortion, they see an endless loop. In interviews, people told me over and over again that they want the country to find a quiet middle ground -- yet the debate keeps getting more heated and extreme.





"F[***] no, I don't talk to people about abortion," said Jeremy, a 34-year-old man who asked me not to disclose his last name and location. "I have other political discussions with my friends, and we can do pretty well on that. But the second I would say, 'I think there should be reasonable limits on abortion after the first trimester,' people would jump down my throat."





Abortion also isn't an especially high political priority for people like Jeremy, despite -- or perhaps because of -- its ubiquitousness. In a YouGov/The Economist poll conducted in October, only 4 percent of Americans ranked abortion as their top issue, coming in behind jobs and the economy, climate change, immigration, health care, taxes and civil rights. "I think people are tired [of this issue] and they hate it at election time," said Tresa Undem, a researcher at the nonpartisan firm PerryUndem who studies attitudes toward abortion. "They think politicians are pandering for votes." Instead, according to Undem, many Americans think both sides of the debate are right -- and wrong. "It's kind of like, 'Yes, abortion is ending a potential life, and yes, women should be able to make a choice. Move on.'"



