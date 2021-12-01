ONCE YOU RETURN IT TO THE STATES...:

December 1, 2021
What Americans Really Think About Abortion (Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, Dec. 1, 2021, 538)
Given the longstanding, intractable division on abortion, one might think that Americans hold murky views because they're actively, even painfully, wrestling with the matter. But that's not what I found when I dug into the issue. The truth is that many Americans just don't like talking or thinking about abortion.They also don't know a lot about the procedure or restrictions around it, and when it comes to the politics of abortion, they see an endless loop. In interviews, people told me over and over again that they want the country to find a quiet middle ground -- yet the debate keeps getting more heated and extreme."F[***] no, I don't talk to people about abortion," said Jeremy, a 34-year-old man who asked me not to disclose his last name and location. "I have other political discussions with my friends, and we can do pretty well on that. But the second I would say, 'I think there should be reasonable limits on abortion after the first trimester,' people would jump down my throat."Abortion also isn't an especially high political priority for people like Jeremy, despite -- or perhaps because of -- its ubiquitousness. In a YouGov/The Economist poll conducted in October, only 4 percent of Americans ranked abortion as their top issue, coming in behind jobs and the economy, climate change, immigration, health care, taxes and civil rights. "I think people are tired [of this issue] and they hate it at election time," said Tresa Undem, a researcher at the nonpartisan firm PerryUndem who studies attitudes toward abortion. "They think politicians are pandering for votes." Instead, according to Undem, many Americans think both sides of the debate are right -- and wrong. "It's kind of like, 'Yes, abortion is ending a potential life, and yes, women should be able to make a choice. Move on.'"Overall, perspectives on abortion tend to fall into three main camps. The first camp is a relatively small chunk of Americans (about 10 to 15 percent) who think abortion should be illegal in all cases. The second camp is a larger minority (about 25 to 30 percent) who want abortion to be legal in all cases. And the third camp is the majority of Americans (about 55 to 65 percent), who fall into a gray area, telling pollsters that they want abortion to be legal in some or most cases. That final category is all over the place, as it includes both people who think abortion should be legal only in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is at risk, as well as people who think abortion should be legal with only limited restrictions, perhaps for minors or for abortions in later stages of pregnancy.
...local abortion regimes are going to be all over the place, ranging from complete bans to nearly no limitations. It will be interesting to see how much population shifts based on the single issue.
