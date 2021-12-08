JUST "CONCERNED PARENTS":

The newfound need to murder their enemies sooner rather than later is an attempt to create unity. Joe Oltmann, a mid-level QAnon influencer, called on Q acolytes via Telegram on November 28th to cease fighting amongst themselves, saying "We have to stop the chaos and stand on one of either side. The side of 'we need more' and the side of 'build the gallows'. I'm not going to take a side on the American movement. I'm going to stand in the gap on the side of 'build the gallows'. I want the fights to stop, but I also understand I am my own man as they are. They will figure it out or they won't."





He does not mean this metaphorically: "Build the gallows" is the end point of QAnon. The next day he wrote, "Good morning ... grab your coffee ... we don't negotiate with terrorists. The radical left are terrorists. ... Organize, walk door to door. Much like in 1776, we need to show them we are a nation with a voice and the courage to protect it." Most charitably, he is advocating militia building and intimidation, but again, the reference to "build the gallows" is QAnon doctrine. Suspended New Mexico State University assistant professor of finance David Clements, who posts on Telegram as The Professor's Record, took up this same point on December 2, writing, "Joe knows we have everything necessary to arrest, prosecute, and dispense justice to traitors now." One of his fans followed that up with wondering why they don't just start making citizen arrests now? Another Telegram user suggested, "Build the gallows and then put them to use executing 500 per hour accoss [sic] the nation would get rid of a lot of our problems in less than a year!!" Those unable to attend personally need not worry, as suggestions were made that they broadcast executions during a primetime pay-per-view.





Joe reinforced this on December 5th, writing, "You don't like that I want to hang traitors to our nation? Sorry, not sorry. Men, women and children have died, suffered unimaginable pain and anguish at the hands of those who stole our voice and installed an illegitimate government." Not only did his 55,000 Telegram subscribers see it, but Lin Wood transmitted it to his 750,000 Telegram subscribers. That's a substantial audience for a call for murder.





This rhetorical violence is not new. But it is always worth highlighting, especially as these discussions have migrated away from more visible platforms like Twitter. These are not niche Telegram channels; these are mid-level to upper-level QAnon influencers, with audiences in the high five figures and low six figures. And the rhetoric has shifted temporal focus, from "trusting the plan" to "auditing the election" to "form a militia" to "shoot healthcare workers" and "build gallows now." We are used to QAnon being a lot of talk, and therefore less dangerous than the Patriot militia movement or any of the more aggressive white supremacist movements. Atomwaffen or Oathkeepers, whose ideology starts from violent overthrow, remain more likely to engage in actual violence.





But this sort of accelerationist rhetoric is finding an audience. QAnon incited Matthew Taylor Coleman to murder his children. The FBI warned the government this summer that QAnoners might engage in violence when predictions fail to materialize. And however much we as a nation are choosing to ignore the coup attempt on January 6th, the active attempt to overthrow the government and murder members of Congress and the Vice President, QAnon ties are a common factor among participants.



