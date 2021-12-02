IT'S WHAT GUNS ARE FOR:

The father of the 15-year-old charged in Tuesday's horrific school shooting in Michigan bought the gun suspected in the killings just four days prior. Now, he and the child's mother might be charged as well, the county's top prosecutor said Wednesday.





Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at Oxford High School in a suburb north of Detroit, was charged Wednesday as an adult with murder, attempted murder, and terrorism causing death. The suspect allegedly opened fire at the school shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, killing at least four of his classmates and injuring a half-dozen more, as well as a teacher.





The alleged shooter and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were called in to Oxford High School earlier in the day to discuss behavior the school found troubling, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Wednesday. "The content of that meeting, obviously, is part of the investigation," Bouchard told reporters. "We did not learn of that meeting nor of the content of that meeting until after the shooting and during this investigation."





James Crumbley bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun police believe was used in the shooting on Black Friday, just four days before the tragedy. When police arrested the alleged shooter they found three 15-round magazine clips.





"It's my understanding, again, that this was a recent weapon purchase, that he had been shooting with it. And [the family] posted pictures of (a) target and the weapon," Bouchard told reporters Tuesday night.