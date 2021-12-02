FOLKS THAT SELFISH SHOULD ENJOY THEIR TIME BY THEMSELVES:





The German government and the leaders of the country's 16 states on Thursday imposed a lockdown on people who are not vaccinated against coronavirus.





"Today we talked about an act of national solidarity," said outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, adding that restrictions -- including some lighter ones on the vaccinated -- are required due to Germany's bad epidemiological situation. Referring to recently stabilizing infection rates, Merkel said the wave had slowed, but "at too high a level" to be complacent.