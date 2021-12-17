IT'S NOT CRT THEY OBJECT TO; IT'S HISTORY:

The large political divides about banning CRT also translated to differences in the values that Republicans and Democrats believe should be taught in schools. There was near universal agreement among Democrats: 92% said that schools should teach children about fairness and equity. Just 61% of Republicans believe that schools should teach these values.





This deep political split between the left and the right became even more pronounced when participants were asked if teachers should discuss issues related to race.





When participants were asked if public schools should teach more about race and racism as part of American history lessons, 35% of Republicans thought public schools should, compared to 88% of Democrats. Only a quarter of Republicans agreed that controversial national events related to race ought to be discussed in the classroom while 86% of Democrats agreed.