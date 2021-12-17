...AND CHEAPER...:

Tucked inside the massive social spending and climate package lumbering through the Senate is money for new, cleaner postal delivery trucks. There's a lot to like about electric postal trucks. They'd significantly improve Americans' health while also slowing climate change. And it just makes sense for taxpayers over the long term; the Postal Service's private sector competitors have already made similar investments. As Democrats weigh potential areas to cut in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, this is one provision that should escape the knife.





To call the U.S. Postal Service's current vehicles "clunkers" would be an understatement. These often decades-old trucks are famous for having no airbags, no air conditioning and a nasty habit of catching fire. So the Postal Service's recent decision to buy 165,000 replacement trucks is basically a no-brainer. But the main question is whether they will run on electricity or gasoline.





Electric vehicles are newer to the market and still carry a higher sticker price. But that higher price buys concrete benefits, like lower lifetime fuel and maintenance costs and huge reductions in pollution. Government demand for electric trucks will also push private markets to create better, cheaper vehicles, directly benefiting consumers. So while buying electric postal trucks may be somewhat more costly at first, over the long term, failing to do so could be far costlier.