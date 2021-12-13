December 13, 2021
GRANT WASN'T IN THE BUSINESS OF PROTECTING DAVIS:
Meadows said National Guard would be ready to 'protect pro Trump people' before Capitol insurrection, House investigators say (Zachary Cohen, Paul LeBlanc and Colin McCullough, December 12, 2021, CNN)
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard would be present to 'protect pro Trump people' in the lead up to the US Capitol insurrection, according to a new contempt report released by the January 6 committee Sunday night.It was just one of several new details in the report about Meadows' actions before and during January 6, as well as his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The resolution comes after the panel informed Meadows last week that it had "no choice" but to advance criminal contempt proceedings against him given that he had decided to no longer cooperate.
