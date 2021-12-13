December 13, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Nuclear fusion reactor experiment to produce clean energy (BBC, 12/13/21)
On an industrial estate just outside Didcot in the south of England, an experiment is taking place that will create temperatures hotter than the Sun.The BBC's climate editor, Justin Rowlatt, went to see the nuclear fusion reactor in action and to find out what possibilities the technology could hold for generating vast amounts of low-carbon energy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 13, 2021 12:00 AM