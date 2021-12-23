GET BOOSTED:

A third dose of AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine significantly boosted neutralizing antibodies against omicron, according to lab studies at the University of Oxford.





The vaccine, created by Astra and Oxford, saw antibodies increase to similar levels as those after two doses against the delta variant with a booster shot, the drug company said Thursday. A third dose also produced higher levels of neutralizing antibodies than those found in individuals who had recovered naturally from the alpha, beta and delta strains.