"A CHANT SUBLIME":

On the first day of that December, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was dining alone at his home when a telegram arrived with the news that his son had been severely wounded--inaccurately stating that he had been shot in the face--four days earlier. On November 27, 1863, while involved in a skirmish during a battle of of the Mine Run Campaign, Charley had been shot through the left shoulder, with the bullet exiting under his right shoulder blade. It had traveled across his back and nicked his spine. Charley avoided being paralyzed by less than an inch.





He was carried into New Hope Church (Orange County, Virginia) and then transported to the Rapidan River. Charley's father and younger brother, Ernest, immediately set out for Washington, D.C., arriving on December 3. Charley arrived by train on December 5. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was alarmed when informed by the army surgeon that his son's wound "was very serious" and that "paralysis might ensue." Three surgeons gave a more favorable report that evening, suggesting a recovery that would require him to be "long in healing," at least six months.





On Friday, December 25, 1863, Longfellow--as a 57-year-old widowed father of six children, the oldest of which had been nearly paralyzed as his country fought a war against itself--wrote a poem seeking to capture the dynamic and dissonance in his own heart and the world he observes around him that Christmas Day.









He heard the Christmas bells ringing in Cambridge and the singing of "peace on earth" (Luke 2:14), but he observed the world of injustice and violence that seemed to mock the truthfulness of this optimistic outlook.





The theme of listening recurs throughout the poem, eventually leading to a settledness of confident hope even in the midst of bleak despair as he recounts to himself that God is alive and righteousness shall prevail.





Within a decade (1872), the poem was put to music by the English organist John Baptiste Calkin for a processional, set to the the melody "Waltham."





You can read the whole poem below and listen to a modern rendition of the carol by Caroline Cobb and Sean Carter.