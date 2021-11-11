YOU BET HE WANTS TO SEE THEM:

(David Badash, November 11 | 2021, National Memo)

Two Spotsylvania County, Virginia School Board members declared they want books in local school libraries burned. On Monday in a unanimous 6-0 vote the board ordered any books housed by the school, including online material, that contain "sexually explicit" content, to be removed immediately.





No guidelines or professional oversight of what would be considered "sexually explicit" - much less age-appropriate content - were given.





"I think we should throw those books in a fire," said school board member Rabih Abuismail, according to The Free Lance-Star.



