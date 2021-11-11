November 11, 2021

BRAZILIAN BERNIE:

Bolsonaro joins Liberal Party ahead of 2022 election (Deutsche-Welle, 11/11/21)

The far-right Brazilian leader is expected to sign his Liberal Party membership papers in Brasilia on November 22. 

The Liberal Party is a member of an establishment coalition of parties called "centrao." These parties have helped Bolsonaro pass legislation while in office and protected him from impeachment. 

Joining the Liberal Party signifies a shift in political strategy by Bolsonaro, who railed against the establishment during his presidential campaign in 2018. 

Being independent only gets you so far...
