November 11, 2021
BRAZILIAN BERNIE:
Bolsonaro joins Liberal Party ahead of 2022 election (Deutsche-Welle, 11/11/21)
Being independent only gets you so far...The far-right Brazilian leader is expected to sign his Liberal Party membership papers in Brasilia on November 22.The Liberal Party is a member of an establishment coalition of parties called "centrao." These parties have helped Bolsonaro pass legislation while in office and protected him from impeachment.Joining the Liberal Party signifies a shift in political strategy by Bolsonaro, who railed against the establishment during his presidential campaign in 2018.
