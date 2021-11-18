WINNING THE WoT:

When the weak civilian government established after the 2019 revolution was toppled by a new military coup on 25 October, the reaction was immediate.





By dawn the following day, Sudanese people were on the streets, united in their demands that the military give up power and stop interfering in the country's political life.





The unity of the Sudanese people towards a single goal has never been achieved so easily before. It didn't happen because of the high levels of coordination between different groups, but because of the shared hope of building a civilian government and ending the failed rule of elite old men, whether civilian or military.





The two-year transitional period was full of failure and struggles, but more importantly, it was also full of debates: heated public discussions about the present and the future of a country long torn by civil wars and divisions. These debates were not given the time to mature and lead to the creation of new institutions or leaderships, but they were enough to demonstrate the type of government most Sudanese people want: a civilian government.





A new generation

The protesters on the streets of Sudan's villages, towns and cities are not just defying Al-Burhan and Hemedti. They are fighting the ghosts of the past, and the old traditions and political practices that are dominating our present.





Resistance committees, youth groups, women's groups, professional unions and political parties are leading the protests. But the new leadership is highly diverse and grassroots-based, providing the best representation of the social and political complexity of a country made up of dozens of tribes and languages.





The young generations leading the revolt have managed to create their own language, their own visions, and their own way of leading. Take Randok, a street language created by the displaced young men from conflict areas, mostly non-Arabic speakers, who found themselves homeless on Khartoum's streets since the 1990s.