A CRITIQUE OF PURE REASON:

The significance of Singer's philosophy is that it decouples the concept of personhood from 'species-being', enabling the philosopher to argue that some non-human animals should be endowed with the rights and protections that personhood affords. But the separation of the category of personhood from species (ie being a human) is also central to Singer's work on the impact of modern medical technologies on traditional ethical assumptions.

In his book Rethinking Life and Death, Singer argues that the religious principle of the "sanctity of life" is increasingly redundant in a world in which life can be sustained artificially, for example on a mechanical ventilator. Instead, he argues that decision-making at both the beginning and end of life should be informed by his criterial view of personhood: in other words, whether the human whose life is in question possesses the specific attributes Singer associates with personhood - rationality, self-awareness, being able to perceive oneself through time, anticipating and desiring a future, and fear of death.