WELL, SHE'LL NEVER BE NBA COMMISSIONER:

A U.S. lawmaker defied what she says was a stern demand from China that she abandon a trip to Taiwan, a move that risks escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.





"When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip," Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan, wrote on Twitter shortly after landing in Taiwan late Thursday as part of a trip that that also includes Japan and South Korea.





"But just as with other stops, we're here to learn about the region and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to our hosts, the Taiwanese," she added. "I'm looking forward to an informative trip."