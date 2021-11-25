November 25, 2021
SIMPLE ECONOMICS:The Clean Energy Transition Enters Hyperdrive (Dan Gearino, November 25, 2021, Inside Climate News)
After decades in which governments and industry groups have often assumed that the shift to renewable energy will be a financial burden, economists and analysts are increasingly making a case that the opposite is true: The transition will lead to cost-savings on a massive scale that will add to its momentum.A recent paper by University of Oxford economists and mathematicians finds that a rapid transition to renewable energy would lead to global savings of $26 trillion compared to the costs of maintaining the current energy mix.
