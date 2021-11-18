THE ANGLOSPHERIC INSIGHT:

The terminal question of Wittgenstein's philosophy is whether our understanding of the world can ever step outside of language. If language is a kind of container for human experience, can that experience exceed it? The conclusion seems to be that it cannot. Language as the limit of the world is a constant, but whereas the Tractatus ends with a call for silence, the Investigations ends with an invitation to play. This is our "obligation to express," even if it proves futile. If Wittgenstein had truly believed that philosophy ended with the Tractatus, then the book's legacy is the challenge of discovering what you're left with after you've reached the end.