BIBI WHO?:

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party penned a letter to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday complaining that meetings weren't scheduled for the former prime minister with United States Congress members who visited Israel.





Responding to the letter, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's office acknowledged the "long-standard practice" of opposition leaders meeting with visiting diplomatic delegations, including during his own recent stint as head of the opposition.





"After checking, the delegations did not express any interest in meeting with Opposition Leader Netanyahu, and therefore it was not necessary to coordinate such a meeting," Lapid's office said, according to Channel 12.