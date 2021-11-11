NO ONE WILL MISS DRIVERS:

Every 52 minutes, someone in the US dies in a drunk-driving accident... According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), each year, around 10,000 people are killed due to alcohol-related crashes, which translates into nearly 30% of all traffic fatalities.





Despite the laws, fines, and penalties that exist to prevent drunk driving, people still get behind the wheel after consuming alcoholic beverages. And if we can't stop them from making this irresponsible choice, maybe we can stop them from driving altogether.







