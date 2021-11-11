November 11, 2021
HE KNOWS HIS HILLBILLIES:
J.D. Vance Is Imploding: His campaign can't find its footing. (JIM SWIFT NOVEMBER 11, 2021, The Bulwark)
In addition to his lagging poll numbers. Vance has made gaffes, of the sort that sank Terry McAuliffe or the one that helped put a nail in the coffin of Martha McSally's Arizona Senate campaign. In Vance's case, at the National Conservatism conference in Orlando last week--think of it as a CPAC for super-traditional isolationists--Vance said:You can all go to JDVance.com and make yourselves as poor as possible to support my campaign.
Footing? "Imagine a boot stamping on a human face..."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 11, 2021 12:00 AM