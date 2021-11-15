NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

They also found three stickers espousing violently bigoted views, a photo of which is included in the complaint. One, which included an illustration of an undocumented family in the crosshairs of a rifle scope, bore a caption reading, "No invader is innocent." The other two included line drawings of a police officer, a politician, and a doctor, all with Jewish stars and an "X" over their faces. "Would you kill them all to seize your rights?" it said on the front, with two swastikas bookending a line at the bottom, reading, "The price of freedom is paid in blood."