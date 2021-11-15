November 15, 2021

NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:

'Irresponsible act': U.S. raps Russia after missile strike on its own satellite (QUINT FORGEY and PAUL MCLEARY, 11/15/2021, Politico)

The United States on Monday confirmed that a Russian anti-satellite missile test was responsible for causing a debris field in space that forced astronauts aboard the International Space Station to temporarily seek shelter.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that Russia had "recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites."

Posted by at November 15, 2021 5:17 PM

  

« WHERE'S WARREN HARDING WHEN WE NEED HIM?: | Main