November 15, 2021
NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:
'Irresponsible act': U.S. raps Russia after missile strike on its own satellite (QUINT FORGEY and PAUL MCLEARY, 11/15/2021, Politico)
The United States on Monday confirmed that a Russian anti-satellite missile test was responsible for causing a debris field in space that forced astronauts aboard the International Space Station to temporarily seek shelter.State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that Russia had "recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites."
